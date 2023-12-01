Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,015,035 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,900 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.17% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $55,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1,594.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 107,539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,882,000 after purchasing an additional 101,194 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 258.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 996,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $54,530,000 after buying an additional 718,700 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,995,842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $163,873,000 after buying an additional 455,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2,372.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 276,978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,151,000 after buying an additional 265,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $59.33. 2,116,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,363,660. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $79.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.35.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.65). Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 180.32%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.08%.

FIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,315.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,694. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

