Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,129,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,424 shares during the quarter. Hasbro comprises 1.5% of Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.81% of Hasbro worth $73,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Hasbro by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.00. The stock had a trading volume of 587,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,008. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.66 and a 12-month high of $73.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.26.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.64. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 10.33% and a positive return on equity of 18.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $71.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.69.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

