Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 564,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,551 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $20,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 98,074.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 52,181,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,451,000 after buying an additional 52,128,572 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,964,000 after buying an additional 18,518,584 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,422,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196,843 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $252,224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

NASDAQ KHC traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,618,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,359,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.69. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $42.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.73.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 7.63%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 66.12%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

