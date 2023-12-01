Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 24,189 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,276 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,189 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $13,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the first quarter worth $1,219,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,634 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 16.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,281,771 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $186,241,000 after purchasing an additional 455,522 shares during the last quarter. 44.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCI traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.53. The stock had a trading volume of 183,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,602. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.55 and a 1 year high of $50.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.78 and a 200 day moving average of $42.15. The company has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

RCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.69.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

