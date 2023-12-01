Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,242 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,356 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $61,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,865,000 after purchasing an additional 16,644 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 157,626 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,948,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 133,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,312,000 after purchasing an additional 53,661 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SAP by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Stock Up 0.3 %

SAP stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.52. The company had a trading volume of 356,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $188.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.45. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $101.78 and a fifty-two week high of $159.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. SAP had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on SAP from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet raised SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $179.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAP

About SAP

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.