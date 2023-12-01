Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stock Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 467,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,145 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $20,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 106.5% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 66,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 34,394 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in CubeSmart by 59.8% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 703,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,438,000 after buying an additional 263,299 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in CubeSmart by 136.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after buying an additional 45,911 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in CubeSmart by 17.6% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in CubeSmart by 1,779.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 773,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,743,000 after buying an additional 732,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CUBE traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.53. The company had a trading volume of 320,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,456. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.64. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $33.17 and a fifty-two week high of $48.93.

Several research firms recently commented on CUBE. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.90.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

