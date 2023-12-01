Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 4,942 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,942 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of ESCO Technologies worth $19,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in ESCO Technologies by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 436 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 28th.

Shares of ESE traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $105.52. The stock had a trading volume of 14,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,094. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.19. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.01 and a 12-month high of $109.57.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $272.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.32 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 8.94%.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

