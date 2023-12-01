Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 5,853 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 783,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,853 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of STAG Industrial worth $28,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the second quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the second quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 52.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 48.5% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 464.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at STAG Industrial

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $1,101,948.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,815.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $114,817.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,290.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $1,101,948.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,815.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

Shares of STAG Industrial stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.34. 517,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,468,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $38.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STAG. StockNews.com began coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

STAG Industrial Profile

(Free Report)

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

