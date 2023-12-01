Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 727,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,209 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Health comprises about 1.4% of Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $68,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $220,230,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $215,893,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 75.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,548,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,559,000 after buying an additional 1,525,324 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cardinal Health by 677.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,350,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,986,000 after buying an additional 1,177,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Cardinal Health by 19,124.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 991,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,810,000 after buying an additional 986,801 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CAH traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.55. The stock had a trading volume of 308,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,304. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.53 and a 12 month high of $107.69. The company has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of 175.54, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.24 and its 200 day moving average is $91.81.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $54.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.85 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 0.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 327.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $3,895,411.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAH shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.83.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

