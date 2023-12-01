Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Sets New 12-Month High at $6.54

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.54 and last traded at $6.54, with a volume of 30501 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Crédit Agricole from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.
Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crédit Agricole S.A. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services in France, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking segments.
