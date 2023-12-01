Creditcoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $25.79 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000565 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a market cap of $67.03 million and $25.79 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005816 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000059 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 305,712,767 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

