Critical Survey: Lithium Americas (Argentina) (LAAC) versus Its Peers

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) is one of 99 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Lithium Americas (Argentina) to related companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.3% of Lithium Americas (Argentina) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.5% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of Lithium Americas (Argentina) shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Lithium Americas (Argentina) has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s peers have a beta of 0.66, meaning that their average share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lithium Americas (Argentina) 0 2 3 0 2.60 Lithium Americas (Argentina) Competitors 1056 2381 2925 102 2.32

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Lithium Americas (Argentina) and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) presently has a consensus target price of $12.10, indicating a potential upside of 117.63%. As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 47.78%. Given Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lithium Americas (Argentina) is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lithium Americas (Argentina) and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lithium Americas (Argentina) N/A -$93.57 million 24.17 Lithium Americas (Argentina) Competitors $7.64 billion $1.63 billion 1.31

Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Lithium Americas (Argentina). Lithium Americas (Argentina) is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Lithium Americas (Argentina) and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithium Americas (Argentina) N/A -0.05% -0.04% Lithium Americas (Argentina) Competitors -203.56% -3.13% -3.66%

Summary

Lithium Americas (Argentina) beats its peers on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Lithium Americas (Argentina)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina. Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

