Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,300 shares, an increase of 89.3% from the October 31st total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COIHY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Croda International from GBX 6,600 ($83.36) to GBX 6,500 ($82.10) in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Croda International from GBX 5,200 ($65.68) to GBX 4,600 ($58.10) in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Croda International from GBX 7,800 ($98.52) to GBX 6,500 ($82.10) in a research note on Monday, August 14th. HSBC lowered Croda International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Croda International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.

COIHY stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.03. 12,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,453. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.19. Croda International has a 12 month low of $24.91 and a 12 month high of $45.07.

Croda International Plc engages in fragrances, flavours, and seed enhancement businesses in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Consumer Care, Life Sciences, and Industrial Specialties segments. The company offers fabric care, hard surface cleaning, air care and dishwashing, bio-based, beauty, and personal care related products.

