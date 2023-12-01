CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) President Sells $6,289,872.00 in Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) President Michael Sentonas sold 26,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total transaction of $6,289,872.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 344,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,258,576. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Sentonas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

On Thursday, September 21st, Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $1,733,721.58.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CRWD stock traded down $1.96 on Friday, hitting $235.03. 3,867,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,048,372. The firm has a market cap of $56.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,916.51, a PEG ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.93. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $238.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. The company’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.67.

Read Our Latest Report on CRWD

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.