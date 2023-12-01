CSLM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CSLM) Shares Sold by Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in CSLM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CSLM – Free Report) by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485,662 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in CSLM Acquisition were worth $3,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in CSLM Acquisition by 22.5% in the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 567,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 104,385 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in CSLM Acquisition by 350.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,028,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,646,000 after purchasing an additional 799,893 shares during the last quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP increased its stake in CSLM Acquisition by 37.7% in the second quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 365,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its stake in CSLM Acquisition by 85.2% in the first quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 457,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 210,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in CSLM Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,661,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSLM Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.83 during mid-day trading on Friday. 17,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,383. CSLM Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $11.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.61.

CSLM Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on companies operating in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, or digital services sectors.

