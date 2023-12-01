CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 27,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of CSX by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 22,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 14,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSX. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $32.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,905,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,037,637. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $34.38. The company has a market capitalization of $64.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

