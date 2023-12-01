CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 732,900 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the October 31st total of 596,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CTS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of CTS from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th.

CTS Trading Up 2.9 %

CTS stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.87. The company had a trading volume of 170,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,170. CTS has a 12-month low of $35.50 and a 12-month high of $49.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.23.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CTS had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $134.55 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that CTS will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTS

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CTS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,697,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CTS during the first quarter worth approximately $8,976,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CTS by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,331,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $131,316,000 after buying an additional 162,871 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of CTS by 11.1% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,509,170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $74,644,000 after purchasing an additional 150,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CTS by 181.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,035 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,017,000 after purchasing an additional 139,269 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

