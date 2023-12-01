CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) Trading Down 10.6% Over Last Week

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 1st. CV SHOTS has a total market cap of $764,090.45 and $0.02 worth of CV SHOTS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CV SHOTS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, CV SHOTS has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About CV SHOTS

CV SHOTS launched on March 1st, 2022. CV SHOTS’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,992,857 tokens. CV SHOTS’s official Twitter account is @cvshot. CV SHOTS’s official website is www.cvshots.com.

CV SHOTS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. CV SHOTS has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CV SHOTS is 0.00027369 USD and is up 8.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cvshots.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CV SHOTS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CV SHOTS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CV SHOTS using one of the exchanges listed above.

