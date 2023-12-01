CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI) Short Interest Update

CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 309,900 shares, an increase of 97.1% from the October 31st total of 157,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 870,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on CXApp in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

CXApp Price Performance

About CXApp

CXApp stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.49. 345,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,255,415. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average is $5.32. CXApp has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $21.00.

CXApp Inc provides a workplace experience platform for enterprise customers. It offers CXApp, a software-as-a-service platform with native mapping, analytics, on-device positioning, and applications technologies for use in various applications, such as workplace experience, employee engagement, desk and meeting room reservations, workplace analytics, occupancy management, content delivery, corporate communications and notifications, event management, live indoor mapping, wayfinding, and navigation.

