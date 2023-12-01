CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI) Short Interest Update

CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 309,900 shares, an increase of 97.1% from the October 31st total of 157,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 870,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on CXApp in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CXApp
CXApp Price Performance
About CXApp
CXApp Inc provides a workplace experience platform for enterprise customers. It offers CXApp, a software-as-a-service platform with native mapping, analytics, on-device positioning, and applications technologies for use in various applications, such as workplace experience, employee engagement, desk and meeting room reservations, workplace analytics, occupancy management, content delivery, corporate communications and notifications, event management, live indoor mapping, wayfinding, and navigation.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CXApp
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Energy traders: A rebound is coming
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Retail sector resurgence: optimism grows for holiday momentum
Receive News & Ratings for CXApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CXApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.