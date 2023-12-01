Decisionpoint Systems (NYSEARCA:DPSI) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.26

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (NYSEARCA:DPSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.26 and traded as high as $5.98. Decisionpoint Systems shares last traded at $5.73, with a volume of 1,587 shares traded.

Decisionpoint Systems Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $45.32 million, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Decisionpoint Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Decisionpoint Systems during the second quarter worth $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Decisionpoint Systems during the third quarter valued at $82,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Decisionpoint Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Decisionpoint Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Decisionpoint Systems by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.08% of the company’s stock.

Decisionpoint Systems Company Profile

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc through its subsidiaries, engages in designs, consults, and implements mobility enterprise solutions and services. It provides managed and professional services that enable customers to implement and manage complex projects; and designs, deploys, and supports mobile computing systems that enables customers to access employers' data networks.

