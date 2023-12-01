Decred (DCR) Price Up 1.2% Over Last 7 Days

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 1st. In the last seven days, Decred has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Decred coin can currently be bought for $14.63 or 0.00037731 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Decred has a total market cap of $229.35 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Decred Coin Profile
Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,678,671 coins. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred.
Buying and Selling Decred
