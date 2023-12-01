Defence Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTCFF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in November

Defence Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTCFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Defence Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DTCFF traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.02. The stock had a trading volume of 244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404. Defence Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $4.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.13.
About Defence Therapeutics
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Defence Therapeutics
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Energy traders: A rebound is coming
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Retail sector resurgence: optimism grows for holiday momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Defence Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defence Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.