Defence Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTCFF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in November

Defence Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTCFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Defence Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DTCFF traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.02. The stock had a trading volume of 244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404. Defence Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $4.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.13.

Get Defence Therapeutics alerts:

About Defence Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Defence Therapeutics Inc engages in development of a biological drug enhancer platform that improves the efficacy and safety of a multitude of biological/biosimilar based pharmaceuticals used in the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company focuses on development of vaccine for infectious disease and virus utilizing the ACCUMTM platform for drug delivery and effective treatments.

Receive News & Ratings for Defence Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defence Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.