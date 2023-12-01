Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQY) to Issue $0.93 Monthly Dividend

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.93 per share on Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $11.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 63.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st.

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQY traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $17.60. 1,614,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,119. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.48. Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF has a 1-year low of $17.38 and a 1-year high of $20.18.

