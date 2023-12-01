Derek J. Maetzold Sells 5,743 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 5,743 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $115,606.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,389 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,610.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CSTL traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.97. The company's stock had a trading volume of 219,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,238. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $29.59. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $16.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.87.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $61.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.94 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 19.50% and a negative net margin of 39.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSTL. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 3.7% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 26,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 3.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 16.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after buying an additional 14,658 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 28.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 16.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSTL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Castle Biosciences from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

