DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

DFI Retail Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DFIHY remained flat at $11.65 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.21. DFI Retail Group has a 12 month low of $10.32 and a 12 month high of $16.52.

DFI Retail Group Company Profile

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. The company operates through five segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The company primarily operates grocery stores under the Wellcome, Yonghui, CS Fresh, Market Place, Giant, Hero, Cold Storage, Mercato, San Miu, Jasons, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand.

