DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
DFI Retail Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:DFIHY remained flat at $11.65 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.21. DFI Retail Group has a 12 month low of $10.32 and a 12 month high of $16.52.
DFI Retail Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than DFI Retail Group
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Energy traders: A rebound is coming
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Retail sector resurgence: optimism grows for holiday momentum
Receive News & Ratings for DFI Retail Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFI Retail Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.