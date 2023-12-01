Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia trimmed its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,652,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,977 shares during the quarter. Diageo accounts for approximately 1.6% of London Co. of Virginia’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. London Co. of Virginia owned about 0.29% of Diageo worth $286,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Diageo by 230.8% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DEO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($36.88) to GBX 2,950 ($37.26) in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($48.63) to GBX 3,800 ($48.00) in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,898.33.

DEO traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.95. 423,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,730. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.63. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $135.63 and a 12 month high of $191.42.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

