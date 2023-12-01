Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,590,000 shares, a growth of 68.8% from the October 31st total of 5,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,500,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Stock Down 0.8 %
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.00. The company had a trading volume of 17,302,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,659,078. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.91 and its 200-day moving average is $15.09. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $21.09.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were paid a $0.1126 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%.
