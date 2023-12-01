Dora Factory (new) Price Tops $0.0589 on Exchanges (DORA)

Dora Factory (new) (DORA) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 1st. One Dora Factory (new) token can currently be bought for about $0.0589 or 0.00000152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dora Factory (new) has a total market capitalization of $31.63 million and $330,875.75 worth of Dora Factory (new) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dora Factory (new) has traded 50.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Dora Factory (new) Token Profile

Dora Factory (new)’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,277,116 tokens. The official message board for Dora Factory (new) is dorafactory.medium.com. Dora Factory (new)’s official Twitter account is @dorafactory. Dora Factory (new)’s official website is dorafactory.org.

Buying and Selling Dora Factory (new)

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory (DORA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dora Factory has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 537,277,116 in circulation. The last known price of Dora Factory is 0.0640375 USD and is up 10.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $376,909.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dorafactory.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dora Factory (new) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dora Factory (new) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dora Factory (new) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

