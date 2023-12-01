Dorsal Capital Management LLC Buys 300,000 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Dorsal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 60.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 800,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the quarter. Twilio accounts for 1.8% of Dorsal Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Dorsal Capital Management LLC owned 0.43% of Twilio worth $50,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 1,644.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Twilio by 419.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 2,008.3% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Twilio from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Twilio in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on Twilio from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.82.

Twilio Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of TWLO traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.73. 782,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,943,486. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.78 and a 52 week high of $79.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.79.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.03 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 21.44%. On average, analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 7,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $454,439.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,560 shares in the company, valued at $9,302,436. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $366,722.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,697,616.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 7,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $454,439.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,560 shares in the company, valued at $9,302,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,283 shares of company stock worth $1,268,719 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Company Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.