Dorsey Asset Management LLC Has $28.92 Million Position in Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR)

Dorsey Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,021,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329,041 shares during the quarter. Semrush comprises about 3.8% of Dorsey Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Dorsey Asset Management LLC owned about 2.12% of Semrush worth $28,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Semrush in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Semrush in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Semrush by 1,232.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Semrush in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Semrush by 260.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

Semrush Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of SEMR stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $11.36. 163,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,429. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.99 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.69 and a 200 day moving average of $8.88. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Semrush ( NASDAQ:SEMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $78.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.66 million. Semrush had a negative return on equity of 9.99% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SEMR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Semrush from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Semrush in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Semrush from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Insider Activity at Semrush

In related news, Director Dmitry Melnikov sold 25,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $218,867.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,726,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,817,231. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dmitry Melnikov sold 25,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $218,867.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,726,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,817,231. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Eugenie Levin sold 30,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $228,901.68. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,597.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 392,844 shares of company stock valued at $3,416,475. Insiders own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Semrush Company Profile

(Free Report)

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

