Dorsey Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Dorsey Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 626,299 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 329,799 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 23.8% of Dorsey Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Dorsey Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $179,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $2,700,905.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,022.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.62, for a total value of $188,828.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,814 shares in the company, valued at $13,282,746.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $2,700,905.61. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,022.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 344,371 shares of company stock valued at $113,305,520. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META traded down $3.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $323.54. The company had a trading volume of 7,102,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,808,141. The company has a market capitalization of $831.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.63. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.46 and a 1-year high of $342.92.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on META shares. CICC Research initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.53.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on META

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.