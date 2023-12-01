DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Major Shareholder Purchases $85,577.96 in Stock

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 10,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.27 per share, for a total transaction of $85,577.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,284,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,626,685.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,837 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $14,879.70.

On Friday, November 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,126 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.07 per share, for a total transaction of $33,296.82.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 8,983 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.12 per share, for a total transaction of $72,941.96.

On Monday, November 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 19,315 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $156,644.65.

On Thursday, November 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,612 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $12,960.48.

On Monday, November 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 12,794 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.88 per share, for a total transaction of $100,816.72.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 600 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.77 per share, for a total transaction of $4,662.00.

On Monday, November 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 5,514 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.58 per share, for a total transaction of $41,796.12.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,592 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.52 per share, for a total transaction of $19,491.84.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 2.5 %

KSM traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.49. 13,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,531. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.08. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $8.88.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KSM. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 15.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 6,971 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 52.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 23.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 141,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 27,076 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 82.2% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 165,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 74,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 445.5% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 77,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 63,698 shares during the last quarter.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

