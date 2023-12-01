DX (Group) (LON:DX) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $43.74

DX (Group) plc (LON:DX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 43.74 ($0.55) and traded as high as GBX 47 ($0.59). DX (Group) shares last traded at GBX 46.75 ($0.59), with a volume of 29,639,544 shares.

DX (Group) Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 43.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 36.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.16. The company has a market cap of £282.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,170.00 and a beta of 1.11.

DX (Group) Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This is a boost from DX (Group)’s previous dividend of $0.50. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. DX (Group)’s payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

DX (Group) Company Profile

DX (Group) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides parcel, freight, secure courier, and logistics services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company operates through two segments, DX Freight and DX Express. The DX Freight segment comprises DX 1-Man, DX 2-Man and Logistics; and collects and delivers larger and heavier products, including irregular dimensions and weight to business and residential addresses nationwide.

