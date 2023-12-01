Eagle Health Investments LP Reduces Stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Eagle Health Investments LP reduced its position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 445,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,400 shares during the period. Guardant Health comprises 3.0% of Eagle Health Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Eagle Health Investments LP owned approximately 0.38% of Guardant Health worth $15,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 5.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the first quarter worth $385,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 20.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 36.0% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 143,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after purchasing an additional 37,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 186.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 15,873 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guardant Health

In other Guardant Health news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $69,253.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,625.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Guardant Health Price Performance

GH traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.04. The stock had a trading volume of 149,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,671. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.67 and a 1-year high of $54.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.73.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $143.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.25 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 322.25% and a negative net margin of 80.69%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GH. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Guardant Health from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James upgraded Guardant Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Guardant Health from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Guardant Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

