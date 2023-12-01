Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a drop of 63.7% from the October 31st total of 59,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 254,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 3,031.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Price Performance

ETY stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.87. 352,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,518. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.43 and its 200-day moving average is $11.86. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.59 and a 12 month high of $12.67.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Increases Dividend

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0805 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

