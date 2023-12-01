Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) Short Interest Update

Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,600 shares, an increase of 96.6% from the October 31st total of 23,200 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 25,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Educational Development by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Educational Development by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Educational Development in the 1st quarter valued at $367,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Educational Development by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 11,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Educational Development in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EDUC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.89. The stock had a trading volume of 24,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 2.82. Educational Development has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $4.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.08.

Educational Development ( NASDAQ:EDUC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.59 million for the quarter. Educational Development had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.46%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Educational Development in a research note on Friday, November 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

