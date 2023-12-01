Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) Short Interest Update

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,100 shares, an increase of 109.7% from the October 31st total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research report on Friday, November 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Institutional Trading of Ekso Bionics
Ekso Bionics Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ EKSO traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.77. The stock had a trading volume of 16,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,048. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $25.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.65. Ekso Bionics has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $1.88.
Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 76.01% and a negative net margin of 89.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ekso Bionics will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ekso Bionics Company Profile
Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.
