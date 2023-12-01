EOS Trading Up 1.5% Over Last Week (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. In the last seven days, EOS has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One EOS coin can now be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00001785 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a total market cap of $768.33 million and approximately $95.03 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002027 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003100 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002437 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,110,047,114 coins and its circulating supply is 1,110,051,203 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

