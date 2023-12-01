Eqis Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 25.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,416 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 32,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,730,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 998,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,524,725. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.36 and a fifty-two week high of $119.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.00 and its 200-day moving average is $107.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $260.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.49, a P/E/G ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.37.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.14.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

