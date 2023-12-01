ERC20 Price Up 7% Over Last 7 Days (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 43.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for about $0.0089 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. ERC20 has a market cap of $9.99 million and approximately $4,149.60 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006278 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00016910 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,729.23 or 1.00063110 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00011056 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000817 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00007515 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003905 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech."

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

