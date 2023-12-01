EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Shares Gap Down to $9.32

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.32, but opened at $9.07. EverCommerce shares last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 18,633 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EverCommerce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EverCommerce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.39.

EverCommerce Trading Up 0.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.40 and its 200 day moving average is $10.54.

In related news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 4,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $39,487.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,830,877 shares in the company, valued at $18,015,829.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Sarah Michelle Jordan sold 14,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $135,087.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 176,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,891.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 4,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $39,487.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,830,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,015,829.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,972 shares of company stock worth $441,440 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in EverCommerce by 871.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in EverCommerce by 379.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

