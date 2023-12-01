Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $138.79

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $138.79 and last traded at $137.66, with a volume of 614805 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $136.18.

EXPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.24 and its 200 day moving average is $108.90.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The online travel company reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.29. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the online travel company to buy up to 30.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $65,124.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,879.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $65,124.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,879.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $9,415,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,719,777. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $479,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 8.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 14,765 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 27.8% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,654 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 18.6% in the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

