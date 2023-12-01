Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) COO Sells $47,002.23 in Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) COO Anuradha Muralidharan sold 19,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $47,002.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,956 shares in the company, valued at $197,513.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Anuradha Muralidharan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Expensify alerts:

On Friday, September 15th, Anuradha Muralidharan sold 13,000 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total value of $47,190.00.

Expensify Stock Up 8.6 %

EXFY stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 626,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,479. The company has a market cap of $175.05 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average is $4.98. Expensify, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $11.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $36.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.16 million. Expensify had a negative net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 38.14%. Expensify’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXFY. Loop Capital cut Expensify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Expensify from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Expensify in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Expensify from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Expensify from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Expensify

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expensify

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Expensify by 396.1% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 714,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 570,495 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify in the 3rd quarter worth $760,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify in the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expensify by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 682,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 96,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Expensify by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 150,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 57,576 shares in the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expensify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.