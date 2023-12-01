Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Matrix Private Capital Group LLC

Matrix Private Capital Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 457 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 34.2% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.9% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 10.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 5.4% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,323 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,056.00, for a total value of $1,397,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,697,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $888.42, for a total value of $2,519,559.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,079,097.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,323 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,056.00, for a total transaction of $1,397,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at $10,697,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,191 shares of company stock valued at $14,829,524. Company insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FICO shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $950.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $975.00 to $1,029.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $875.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $936.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Trading Up 2.7 %

FICO stock traded up $29.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,117.36. 80,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,959. The company has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a PE ratio of 64.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.18. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $575.39 and a twelve month high of $1,117.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $936.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $865.75.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($0.19). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 54.63% and a net margin of 28.37%. The company had revenue of $389.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.