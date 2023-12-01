FFD Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFDF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in November

FFD Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

FFD Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS FFDF traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.50. The stock had a trading volume of 750 shares, compared to its average volume of 856. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. FFD Financial has a 1-year low of $27.05 and a 1-year high of $37.00.

FFD Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from FFD Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%.

About FFD Financial

FFD Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Community Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking and savings accounts. Its loan products include auto, boat, personal, term, commercial real estate, equipment, and home mortgage loans; and home equity and business lines of credit.

