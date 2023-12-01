Financial Comparison: Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) and Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF)

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) and Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Bitfarms and Security National Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitfarms 0 0 4 0 3.00 Security National Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bitfarms currently has a consensus price target of $3.67, suggesting a potential upside of 120.88%. Given Bitfarms’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Bitfarms is more favorable than Security National Financial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

15.3% of Bitfarms shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.9% of Security National Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Bitfarms shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of Security National Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Bitfarms and Security National Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitfarms -49.48% -19.17% -15.65% Security National Financial 9.35% 11.08% 2.30%

Risk and Volatility

Bitfarms has a beta of 3.27, suggesting that its stock price is 227% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Security National Financial has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bitfarms and Security National Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bitfarms $142.43 million 3.24 -$72.20 million ($0.26) -6.38 Security National Financial $389.65 million 0.47 $25.69 million $1.44 5.54

Security National Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Bitfarms. Bitfarms is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Security National Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Security National Financial beats Bitfarms on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bitfarms

(Get Free Report)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada. It also undertakes hosting of third-party mining hardware. Bitfarms Ltd. was founded in 2017 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Security National Financial

(Get Free Report)

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies. This segment also cedes and assumes various risks with various authorized unaffiliated reinsurers pursuant to reinsurance treaties. Its Cemetery and Mortuary segment operates eight mortuaries and five cemeteries in Utah; one cemetery in California; and four mortuaries and one cemetery in New Mexico. This segment also offers plots, interment vaults, mausoleum crypts, markers, caskets, urns, and other death care related products; and provides professional services of funeral directors, opening and closing of graves, use of chapels and viewing rooms, and use of automobiles and clothing. The company's Mortgages segment originates and underwrites residential and commercial loans for new construction, existing homes, and real estate projects primarily in Florida, Nevada, Texas, and Utah. It offers residential mortgage lending services to real estate brokers and builders, as well as directly with consumers. Security National Financial Corporation was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.