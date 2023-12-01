First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Short Interest Up 29.3% in November

First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,800 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the October 31st total of 74,100 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 43,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Financial by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,331,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,625,000 after purchasing an additional 193,283 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Financial by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 715,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,348,000 after purchasing an additional 17,612 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 613,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First Financial by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 524,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,687,000 after purchasing an additional 156,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on THFF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of First Financial from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Financial Stock Up 4.0 %

First Financial stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.78. 55,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,842. First Financial has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $48.17. The firm has a market cap of $467.81 million, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.19.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. First Financial had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $52.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Financial will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

About First Financial

(Get Free Report)

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.