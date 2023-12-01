First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) Short Interest Update

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 93.1% from the October 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.
Shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $11.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,358. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 million, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.02. First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $11.57.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.
The First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (FBZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index weighted in tiers and selected using growth and value factors. FBZ was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
