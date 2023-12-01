First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) Short Interest Update

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 93.1% from the October 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $11.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,358. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 million, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.02. First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $11.57.

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBZ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund by 23.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000.

The First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (FBZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index weighted in tiers and selected using growth and value factors. FBZ was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

