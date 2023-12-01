First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,300 shares, a growth of 119.2% from the October 31st total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE FSD traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,816. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.05. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $12.30.

Get First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund alerts:

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund

About First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 45,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 285,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 9,067 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 457,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,154,000 after acquiring an additional 27,659 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 194,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 44,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $1,519,000.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.