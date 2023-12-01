First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $121.60

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $121.60 and last traded at $121.46, with a volume of 16954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.06.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.93 and a 200-day moving average of $112.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 927.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 23.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Technology Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

